Arunachal

Arunachal: Ninong Ering, three others injured in a road accident

The MLA received minor injuries to the head and hand while the other occupants of the vehicle received slight injuries.

Last Updated: April 13, 2024
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-   Former Union Minister and Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, and three others, were injured on Saturday when his car collided with another vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district, the police said.

A police officer said that Ering’s car crashed with another vehicle near Sille village along the National Highway. Following the accident, he was immediately taken to the hospital.

A vehicle abruptly came out of the BJP’s party office in Sille and hit the MLA’s vehicle, turning both vehicles upside down.

Arunachal Assembly Polls 2024: A total 23 candidates have criminal cases

Ering, a BJP candidate in the Pasighat West seat, was going to attend an election campaign event before the mishap.

He quit the Congress in February and joined the BJP.

