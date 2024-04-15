ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Ninong Ering undergoing traditional healing process of Ipak after accident

“Ipak” is a traditional soul and health healing practice being followed by the Tani clan/Adi community.

Last Updated: April 15, 2024
1 minute read
Ninong Ering, sitting MLA from 37th Pasighat West and official BJP candidate who also happened to be a former Minister of Minority Affairs, Govt. of India, who sustained a minor accident in a fatal accident on Saturday is currently undergoing a traditional rituals of ‘Ipak’ at his home and is home bound.

Also Read- Ninong Ering, three others injured in a road accident

As per this traditional ritual of ‘Ipak’ he is not allowed to go out and others are also not allowed to visit him. “Ipak” is a traditional soul and health healing practice being followed by the Tani clan/Adi community.

During this crucial time of campaign he is being locked in the home compound is affecting his campaign strategies and plans with only 3 days left for closing of campaign by 5 PM of 17th April direction of which has already been issued by the DEO East Siang District.

