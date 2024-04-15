Arunachal: Ninong Ering undergoing traditional healing process of Ipak after accident

PASIGHAT ( Maksam Tayeng )- Sitting MLA of Pasighat West Ninong Ering, who sustained a minor accident in a fatal accident on Saturday is currently undergoing a traditional rituals of ‘Ipak’ at his home and is home bound.

As per this traditional ritual of ‘Ipak’ he is not allowed to go out and others are also not allowed to visit him. “Ipak” is a traditional soul and health healing practice being followed by the Tani clan/Adi community.

During this crucial time of campaign he is being locked in the home compound is affecting his campaign strategies and plans with only 3 days left for closing of campaign by 5 PM of 17th April direction of which has already been issued by the DEO East Siang District.