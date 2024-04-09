Arunachal Elections: Pema Khandu launches BJP campaign in Pasighat

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday spearheaded the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election campaign here in Pasighat amidst the huge crowd of supporters and well-wishers of BJP. The election campaign in eastern Arunachal commenced from Siang district on Sunday at Boleng and covered Ruksin and Pasighat on Monday.

The campaign rally witnessed the enthusiastic participation of thousands of citizens of Pasighat Smart City, congregating to hear the Chief Minister’s address.

CM Khandu and Dy CM Mein addressed the huge gatherings amidst a charged atmosphere, rallied support for the party’s candidates, highlighting their vision for the region’s progress and development.

CM Khandu also while urging the people of East Siang to cast their vote in favour of the entire BJP official candidate, clarified that, the BJP do not have any team-B. He also made it clear that even if other candidates from NCP, PPA and NPP etc wins they won’t be made alliance with the state BJP even though alliance is done with these parties in the central level.

While Dy CM Chowna Mein recalled the hardship memories he has of old days during college days, where it used to take two tiresome days of journey to reach Pasighat, JN College from Namsai. But today it hardly takes three –four hours to reach Namsai from Pasighat, added Mein while focusing on the developmental progress of the state under the BJP government.

On the occasion, Ninong Ering and Lombo Tayeng also spoke in detail who urged the voters of their respective constituencies to vote in favour of them for better development under the BJP government.

Lombo Tayeng also questioned about the rumour of team-B from within BJP etc which was said to be supported by some BJP high command.

Kaling Moyong, the incumbent BJP MLA of Pasighat, emerged victorious in 2014 by unseating the then sitting Education Minister Bosiram Siram, who is now the Congress candidate for Arunachal East MP, in his address highlighted his achievements and developmental endeavors spanning over a decade.

Moyong articulated the transformative journey Pasighat witnessed under the BJP’s governance, citing the proliferation of infrastructure and civic amenities as testament to the party’s commitment to progress.

The emergence of new stadiums, modern markets, the upgradation of educational institutions like JNC College and VKV Schools etc along with the expansion of healthcare facilities such as the Bakin Pertin General Hospital, were lauded as milestones in Pasighat’s evolution into a meticulously planned city.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu was accompanied by Dy. CM Chowna Mein, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao and all of them fervently advocated for BJP MLA candidates Kaling Moyong, Pasighat West Assembly Constituency, Ninong Ering, 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency, Lombo Tayeng and two other new faces from 36th Nari Koyu and 42nd Dambuk namely Tojir Kadu and Puinnyo Apum.