Arunachal

Arunachal: Miscreants damaged several vehicles of NCP Candidate Likha Saaya

In a press conference Saaya informed that he has informed election commission about the incident, but action is yet to be taken and I am compel to nock the court.

Last Updated: April 8, 2024
NAMSAI-  Miscreants attacked campaign convoy  of NCP Candidate Likha Saaya and  Convoy damaged several vehicles on Sunday. However Saaya appeals for a peaceful election.

The Convoy of NCP Arunachal Pradesh State Committee president Likha Saaya came under attack in Namsai district late last night. Unknown miscreants destroyed several vehicles in the incident which took place at Piyong Village.

