Arunachal; Refresher Training Strengthens Roles of Gaon Buras and Head Gaon Buras in Ziro

ZIRO- The District Administration of Lower Subansiri conducted a one-day refresher training programme today for Gaon Buras (GBs), Gaon Buris, and their respective heads at Abotani Hall, Ziro.

The initiative aimed to enhance their understanding of both traditional and statutory duties, ensuring more effective governance at the grassroots level.

Delivering the keynote address, SDO Mrs Rani Perme highlighted the Gaon Buras’ pivotal role as the bridge between government authorities and local communities. She commended their contributions and urged them to continue serving with dedication, integrity, and impartiality.

The training featured resource persons from the District Administration, Police Department, and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), alongside Advocate Duyu Chada. They delivered sessions on law and order, village administration, legal awareness, dispute resolution, and welfare schemes.

Among the key speakers were SDO Rani Perme, OC PS Ziro Inspector Millo Lalyan, and Advocate Duyu Chada, who encouraged participants to engage in open discussions and seek clarifications.

The event also created a platform for GBs and Head GBs to share their field experiences, fostering stronger coordination between the administration and traditional village authorities.