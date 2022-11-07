Arunachal: Thousands of people across the state visited Muyu Village to pay their last respect to the departed leader Jambey Tashi

LUMLA- Thousands of people across the state visited Muyu Village under Lumla sub division to pay their last respect to the departed leader Jambey Tashi, MLA 1-Lumla ST Constituency. Late Jambey Tashi breathed his last on 2nd November 2022 in Downtown Hospital Guwahati where he was under going treatment.

The last rites of departed leader was conducted this morning near his residence at Muyu village. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Dy. Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Speaker PD Sona, Ministers Alo Libang, Tage Taki and many legislators paid last tribute to their colleague and Legislator from Lumla. Jambey Tashi.

In his condolence message before the cremation Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that untimely demise of dynamic leader like Jambey Tashi is a personal loss for him and the state in general. He assured that whatever incomplete developmental activity taken up by Jambey Tashi will be completed and he appealed the public to maintain harmonious relation.

Dy. Chief Minister Chowna Mein remembering his association with Jambey Tashi said the departed leader was like a friend and younger brother to him and they had plans to visit Lumla in the month of November 2022. He also expressed his condolences on the occasion remembering Late Jambey as one of the most dynamic and promising leaders in the state.

Speaking on the occasion Goleng Monpa, father of the departed leader conveyed his gratitude to all the Ministers and legislators of Arunachal Pradesh for visiting the residence of his son Lt Jambey Tashi to pay their tribute. He prayed for his swift rebirth in higher realms.

The family members received condolence message from HH Shakya Gongma Trichen amongst many others and considering shortage of time the condolence message of Chief of Army of staff, Army Commander Eastern command and Corps Commander Gajraj Corps were read out by Dy. Commander Tawang Brigade Col. DS Dhody.