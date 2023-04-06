Trans Arunachal Highway : Khandu expresses concern over the slow progress of Potin-Pangin stretch

DAPORIJO- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today expressed concern over the slow progress of work of Trans Arunachal Highway ( TAH Potin-Pangin stretch ) especially in Package 3 and 4. However he satisfied with work on Packages 1 and 2.

The Chief Minister, who is on a road trip from Itanagar to Mechuka, major portion of which passes through the Potin-Pangin stretch, today expressed concern over the slow progress of work especially in Package 3 and 4.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has urged the agencies working on the Trans-Arunachal Highway stretch of Potin to Pangin to tighten up their belts and complete the road within the set timeline of November 2023.

Arunachal: Ziro Valley has huge potential in tourism Industry- Pema Khandu

Speaking as the chief guest of the Golden Jubilee Mopin celebration here at Daporijo, Khandu said that while the portions of Trans Arunachal Highway in other districts of the state are almost complete and functional, the delay on the 400 km Potin-Pangin stretch is intriguing.

Potin-Pangin stretch of the highway earlier was under a single package. On request of the state government the stretch was divided into 9 Packages and work allotted to different construction agencies.

“Package 1 is 99% complete while Package 1 is fully complete. However, I have been informed that progress of work on Package 4 is 61% and on Package 5 is only 53%. This is worrisome as all the Packages were tendered together and work allotted on the same date,” he said.

Khandu informed that during his inspection on the way, he personally spoke to the Chief Engineer Highways and directed him to personally travel on these stretches and monitor the progress once every month.

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates Tana Agyang View Point at Ziro

“As per agreement these packages should be completed by November 2023. We still have 6-7 months at hand to ensure that the timeline is maintained at any cost without compromising with the work quality,” he said.

He appealed all concerned legislators, senior leaders, panchayati raj members and the district administration to closely monitor the progress of work regularly.

Khandu admitted that during such large scale construction works initial hiccups are bound to come and appealed the people to have patience.

“During road widening works commuters will face difficulties but that is a part and parcel of development. We have to bear it for our won good,” he said.

Khandu further mentioned that his road trip has been planned to personally see the progress of work on the central zone section of the Trans Arunachal Highway.

Arunachal: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Development In Mago Village

“From here (Daporijo) I will be travelling to Mechuka via Aalo. I have been told that work on the Aalo-Mechuka road has also slowed down. I will personally inspect the same,” he informed.

Connectivity, Khandu observed, has been a major challenge for the state since the beginning. He however asserted that since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country the road connectivity sector received special attention.

“We are eye witness to the boost in road connectivity sector in our state since Modi became the PM. We cannot deny this fact,” he claimed.

He said that Arunachal Pradesh has been specially lucky to get the attention of the Prime Minister, which can be vouched from the fact that recently the union ministry of road, transport and highways approved construction of a Frontier Highway and inter-connectivity roads in the state.

“Not only road connectivity, rail and air connectivity has also seen a massive haul only in recent times,” he added.

Meanwhile, wishing the Galo community on the auspicious occasion Mopin and its golden jubilee celebration at Daporijo, Khandu assured to allocate funds within this financial year for construction of a common festival ground in the township.