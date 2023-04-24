Arunachal CM says Panchayati Raj Institutions have full responsibility for the development of villages

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that “Panchayati Raj Institutions have full responsibility for the development of villages”.

The chief minister said “ Yes, in the last few years we have created many important infrastructure in our towns and cities, especially in Itanagar. But I will be wrong as a chief minister if I claim that Arunachal Pradesh has developed. Only when our villages are sustainably developed, I can say that Arunachal Pradesh has developed,” he said.

And for development of the villages, Khandu pointed, the sole responsibility lies on the panchayati raj institutions.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has advocated nine parameters to achieve the set localized sustainable development goals (LSDGs) based on the sustainable development goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations for development of villages in Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a 3-day training program of trainers, commemorating the National Panchayati Raj day here at DK Convention Centre, said that the nine parameters as prescribed by the state’s department of panchayati raj, provides a perfect road map for the panchayati raj institutes to plan and implement developmental projects for their respective segments.

The nine parameters are – clean and green village, water sufficient village, child friendly village, healthy village, poverty free village, self-sufficient infrastructure village, socially secured and social just village, village with good governance and gender equality village.

“In accordance with the 17 SDGs adopted by the United Nations, of which 15 are relevant for Arunachal Pradesh, the state government has been preparing the state annual budgets to achieve these goals. Likewise, the PRIs now can plan to achieve these nine parameters prescribed in the LSDGs for wholesome development of villages,” he said.

While informing that Rs 123 crores was accorded to PRIs last year, of which 75% is basic grant and 30% performance grant, Khandu said this year’s budget (2023-24) the fund for panchayati raj has been increased to Rs 143 crores.

The state cabinet under Khandu had in September 2021 formally decided to devolve powers to PRIs in the state, which was pending for the last 53 years.

Khandu informed that the devolution of powers was based on SPICE (sustainable, participatory, inclusive, comprehensive and empowerment) formula devised by the panchayat department.

He further informed that 10% of the state’s own resources, in addition to finance commission grants is being accorded to PRIs.

“In fact there’s no drought of funds with the state government. Things are not progressing well because the planning system is not perfect yet,” he said.

He reiterated his suggestion for convergence of similar schemes and programs involving different departments into one and executing them at the grass root level.

The Chief Minister asserted that the state government with the support and guidance of the central government is committed to develop each village of the state. He cited the recent visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to Kaho, the ‘first’ village on the Indian side of the LAC in Anjaw district, where he launched the Centre’s ambitious scheme of Vibrant Village Program (VVP).

“All villages along the border, which is significant in number with Arunachal’s long international border, will be fully developed with all basic facilities. Similarly, we will develop all other villages by convergence of state and central government schemes and programs,” he said.

The three-day training program will educate 225 trainers including officers and PRI members from across the state on 27 subjects divided into eight sessions.

Experts have been invited as resource persons for the training program.

Besides launching the booklet on LSDGs, Khandu visited the LSDG-model village set up at the venue, that illustrates the nine parameters for wholesome development of a village in convergence mode. He also interacted with Self Help Groups and discussed ways of boosting cooperation for further development of tribal art.

On display were various products made by SHGs at an exhibition sponsored by Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt of India.