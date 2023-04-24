Arunachal: Hangpan Dada memorial trophy 2023 for Papum Pare district Concludes

ITANAGAR- The 6th Edition of District Level U-16 Hangpan Dada memorial trophy football and volleyball (Boys & Girls ) 2022-23 was Organized by Papum Pare District Administration for Papum pare district from 21st to 22nd April 2023 at Sangay Lhaden Sports Ground Chimpu, Itanagar.

Football and Volleyball Final matches for boys and girls were played between Doimukh and Sagalee Constituency.

In Football, Sagalee boys defeated Doimukh boys by 5-0 whereas in girls Doimukh Defeated Sagalee by 2-1.

In Volleyball Sagalee boys defeated Doimukh boys in straight set of 25-21 and 25-14, whereas in girls Doimukh defeated Sagalee in straight set of 25-23 and 25-18, Respective winners will represent Papum Pare district in 6th Edition of State level U-16 HDMT.

Miss Techi Amin 1st State Girl to represent India on AFC and Nabam Kamyi 1st State Professional IWL Player were invited as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour in Opening Ceremony were both the Guest Motivated Players to work hard and Maintain Discipline to Achieve their Goals.

During Closing Ceremony Likha Robin General Secretary Arunachal Pradesh Taekwondo Association was invited as Chief Guest and he distributed trophies along with Certificates and medals to the winners, runners-up and individual prizes.