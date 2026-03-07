Itanagar Hosts Marathon Ahead of Women’s Day

ITANAGAR- The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, organised a on March 7 as part of the celebrations leading up to International Women’s Day.

The event aimed to promote women’s empowerment while encouraging healthy lifestyles and community participation. The race began at the DK Convention Centre near Indira Gandhi Park and witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, youth, and senior citizens.

The marathon was conducted in two categories — a competitive 10-kilometre run and a 5-kilometre fun run — allowing women from different age groups and fitness levels to take part in the event.

Leading by example, Nyali Ete, Commissioner of Women and Child Development, Home and Information & Public Relations, participated in the run along with Chadan Tangjang, Director of the WCD Department.

Speaking to the media after the event, Commissioner Nyali Ete said the initiative aims to encourage women to lead actively in every sphere of life.

“Our goal is to see women lead in every sphere, whether it is on the track or in the workforce,” he said. He also announced that a cyclothon would be organised the following day to continue the momentum of the celebrations.

Director Chadan Tangjang also encouraged women to embrace sports and physical activities as a means of self-expression and personal development.

The programme also highlighted Mission Shakti, the government’s flagship initiative focused on women’s safety and empowerment.

State Nodal Officer Bahi Koyu said that under the leadership of Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul, the department is strengthening support systems for women through initiatives such as One Stop Centres (OSC), which provide assistance to women in distress.

She also spoke about the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), which offers financial assistance to pregnant women and new mothers.

Officials also informed that the upcoming International Women’s Day celebrations will feature the Women Achievers Award Scheme, aimed at recognising women who have made significant contributions in various fields.

The marathon concluded with participants and organisers expressing hope that such initiatives will continue to encourage greater participation of women in sports, health activities, and leadership roles in society.