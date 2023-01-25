ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

National Tourism Day: 2023 celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh

On this occasion, joining the nation on celebrating “National Tourism Day” today Arunachal Pradesh Tourism had taken up the mission for Responsible Tourism,........

Last Updated: January 25, 2023
1 minute read
National Tourism Day: 2023 celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- National Tourism Day is observed on 25th of January to highlight the importance of tourism for the economy of the country.

On this occasion, joining the nation on celebrating “National Tourism Day” today Arunachal Pradesh Tourism had taken up the mission for Responsible Tourism, an action which would lead to sustainable development through tourism in the state.

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

It was decided to make the mission launch successful by involving the District Tourism Officers and the Tourism and Hospitality stakeholders.

Related Articles

The Chullyu initiative of zero waste destinations is a continuing process and the Chullyu Declaration was made based on the commitments from the local villagers.

Watch Video-  Watch Tawang’s History

Also, at Bana under East Kameng District where the community had just been sensitized two days ago, took the initiative to clean their destination and begin with Green and Clean Bana commemorating the importance of the day.

Here, at the capital, a link was tied up with the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission and the Coordinator, Rupesh kumar K of the mission presented their model and success in bringing responsible footfalls to the state.

Watch Video- Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

The continuity was brought by the Responsible Tourism initiative by Not On Map in Himachal Pradesh was discussed by the Founder, Kumar Anubhav.

This set the ground for the Responsible Tourism Mission for Arunachal Pradesh too.

Meanwhile the celebration was organized at various districts by organizing various tourism awareness activities.

Tags
Last Updated: January 25, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Seema Darshan for students held at zemithang

Arunachal: Seema Darshan for students held at zemithang

Arunachal: Jawa 42 Tawang edition motorcycles launched

Arunachal: Jawa 42 Tawang edition motorcycles launched

Arunachal: ADC Yachuli appeals people to shun hunting and preserve ecology

Arunachal: ADC Yachuli appeals people to shun hunting

Arunachal: AMCSU organizes career counseling program at GHSS Mebo

Arunachal: AMCSU organizes career counseling program at GHSS Mebo

SAGALEE- Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein laid the foundation stone of the Gaon Burah Office for Sagalee Sub Division,

Arunachal: Chowna Mein lays foundation Stone of Gaon Burah Office, inaugurates outdoor stadium at Sagalee

Arunachal: Governor suggests for improving tourism destinations in Vijoynagar

Arunachal: Governor suggests for improving tourism destinations in Vijoynagar

Arunachal: CBI conducts raids at 9 locations in APPSC exam scam

Arunachal: CBI conducts raids at 9 locations in APPSC exam scam

 “People of Arunachal Pradesh need to keep up with the evolving pace of development, but they also need to preserve and protect their indigenous culture and beliefs equally”, said Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein

Govt committed to preserve indigenous cultures of Arunachal Pradesh: Chowna Mein

Arunachal: Purwaiya Katha Samman will be awarded to Dr. Jamuna Bini for her short story collection

Arunachal: Purwaiya Katha Samman will be awarded to Dr. Jamuna Bini for her short story collection

Arunachal: DFO with RO visits illegal timber sites at Tarotamak river ghat

Arunachal: DFO with RO visits illegal timber sites at Tarotamak river ghat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button