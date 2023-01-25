Arunachal: 13th National Voter’s Day celebrated across the state

13th National Voter’s Day celebrated across the state– “ voting is not just a right but ‘a responsibility of all the eligible voters to exercise their universal adult franchise for building a strong base for a vibrant democracy.” Said Chief Secretary Dharmendra.

Chief Secretary was speaking at the 13th National Voters Day celebration as the Chief Guest on Wednesday at the Banquet Hall, Itanagar, organized by the District Election Office, Papum Pare in collaboration with the Chief Electoral Office, Itanagar.

Urging all those 18yrs and above to get enrolled as voters the Chief Secretary informed that ” Earlier 1st January was the only qualifying date for publication of the final electoral roll, but ECI has now notified 1st April, 1st July and 1st October also as qualifying dates In order to improve voter enrollment.

He also said that the voting percentage of Arunachal Pradesh is around 80% which is much higher than the country’s, but efforts have to be made to ensure the remaining 20% come out and vote.

” Voter s awareness programs in the districts and grassroot level with the assistance of BLOs can improve the voting percentage,” he added while urging the DEOs to initiate steps in this direction.

During the programme 13 outstanding BLOS from Balijan, Doimukh, Leporiang, Tarasso, Toru, Kimin, Sagalee, Mengio, Itanagar, Banderdewa , Kakoi, Parang ,Sangdupota circles were felicitated with certificates and mementos. The winners of the senior and junior category essay writing and drawing competition for the school children, held as a part of the celebrations were also distributed on the occasion.

Ziro observes National Voters’ Day

Chairing the meet, the District Election Officer and Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime appealed the voters of the district particularly the youth to avoid taking money during elections in lieu of their votes. Trading your precious votes for pecuniary monetary benefits compromises the development of your place, he said, while appealing the voters to follow and adhere the crusade against money culture during elections launched by the Apatani Youth Association.

The function was moderated by Assistant Electoral Returning Officer Amina Nabam and attended by ADC Hq. Millo Kojin, HODs of various department, ZPMs, Gaon Buras, Booth Level Officers and newly enrolled voters.

The virtual message of Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar and launching of the song “Main Bharat Hoon” was showcased on the occasion. Nine newly registered voters were handed over their new EPIC cards while six best performing BLO’s of the District were also conferred with certificates as a token of appreciation of their efforts.

Tawang observes National Voters’ Day

Speaking on the occasion Rinchin leta, Electoral Registration Officer,Tawang 2-ST Assembly constituency highlighted about the importance of national voters day which is being celebrated since 2011 onwards. He said that every eligible voter must get enrolled in the electoral roll, this is an constitutional right that only a citizen of India can get and by getting the rights of voting you are directly or indirectly contributing to nation building he further informed that though adhaar linking is not mandatory but one should voluntary link their adhaar with electorall roll to make it more clean and error free.

Later the new eligible voters were felicitated and given new Electoral photo identity cards by ZPC leki Gombu. The theme for this year national voters day is nothing like voting I vote for sure.

Namsai observes National Voters’ Day

DC cum DEO C.R Khampa, elaborately spoke on Enrolment and Election matters. He said that enrolment alone is not enough but for a democracy to be effective equal participation of all is mandatory in the electoral process. He urged all the eligible voters to get themselves enrolled and explained about the 4 qualifying dates. He advised all to be fully literate about the electoral processes so as to be able to make informed decisions during the elections.

Similar programmes were held in schools, offices, all the polling stations of three assembly constituencies with the theme ‘Nothing like voting, I vote for sure.’ on January 25 2023.