Arunachal

Arunachal: Taba Tedir appeals people to Shun hunting of wild animals

He advised the students of GHSS, Doimukh to be fore runners in protecting and preserving the environment.

Last Updated: January 25, 2023
1 minute read
DOIMUKH-   Minister Education Taba Tedir appealed people to shun hunting of wild animals and indiscriminate felling of trees. He advised the students of GHSS, Doimukh to be fore runners in protecting and preserving the environment.

The Minister was speaking during the inaugural program of the Assembly Shed of  the school. The Assembly Shed with a capacity to accommodate 500-700 people  , at a cost of Rs. 27 lakhs has been constructed  by the Alumni association of Govt. Secondary School, Doimukh through a crowd funding initiative.

Taba Tedir further spoke about the welfare programmes rolled out by the education department and advised the students to be informed about them  and avail the benefits.

 “The Common University entrance test which will be implemented from next year onwards,” he further informed and urged all the students to start preparing for the exams as the score of this entrance test will decide their admission to good colleges.

Terming drugs as a life wrecker he further  appealed to all the students to stay away from drugs and live a healthy life.

MLA Tana Hali Tara Aldo spoke on the occasion. He advised the students to be sincere, disciplined and create an environment of good learning in the school.

The Alumni Association submitted a ten point memorandum to the Education Minister which included posting of  permanent Subject teachers, portable drinking water , construction of boundary wall and teachers quarter.

Later the Minister also inspected the classrooms and laboratories of the school.

