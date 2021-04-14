Taba Tedir lays foundation stone of academic block-A of Arunachal University

Arunachal

PASIGHAT ( By Biku Aka )   Education Minister  Taba Tedir today laid the foundation stone of academic block-A of Arunachal University in presence of  Kaling Moyang at University campus at Pasighat. Later, he interacted with teaching faculty  and galexy of students at JNC auditorium hall.

One point memorandum has also submitted to Minister by Vice president Jawaharla Nehru college, Pasighat which followed by power point  presentation of college regarding  its achievement and future plans of college in tune with new education policy.

Director higher and Technical Education Tayem Talom, Local MLA Kaling Moyeng also spoke on occasion.

Education Minister Tedir while addressing the teaching and students at auditorium hall has informed that Arunachal University may functioning from coming academic session if everything work as per the plan. He also applauded Jawaharla Nehru College, Pasighat for their contribution for providing qaulity human resources to state.

He also appealed alumni  of college to come forward and pay back to its temple.

While responding to memorandum, he assured to fullfilled single point memorandum submitted to him.

Higher & Technical Education Director Tayek Talom, Elementary Education Director Tapi Gao, and Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu, NSS State Liaison Officer AK Mishra, Pasighat  MLA Kaling Moyeng, Chief Councilor Pasighat Municipal O Moyeng, ZPC, ADC, DDSE East Siang were accompanied him.

