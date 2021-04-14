Taba Tedir lays foundation stone of academic block-A of Arunachal University

PASIGHAT ( By Biku Aka ) Education Minister Taba Tedir today laid the foundation stone of academic block-A of Arunachal University in presence of Kaling Moyang at University campus at Pasighat. Later, he interacted with teaching faculty and galexy of students at JNC auditorium hall.

One point memorandum has also submitted to Minister by Vice president Jawaharla Nehru college, Pasighat which followed by power point presentation of college regarding its achievement and future plans of college in tune with new education policy.

Director higher and Technical Education Tayem Talom, Local MLA Kaling Moyeng also spoke on occasion.

Education Minister Tedir while addressing the teaching and students at auditorium hall has informed that Arunachal University may functioning from coming academic session if everything work as per the plan. He also applauded Jawaharla Nehru College, Pasighat for their contribution for providing qaulity human resources to state.

He also appealed alumni of college to come forward and pay back to its temple.

While responding to memorandum, he assured to fullfilled single point memorandum submitted to him.

Higher & Technical Education Director Tayek Talom, Elementary Education Director Tapi Gao, and Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu, NSS State Liaison Officer AK Mishra, Pasighat MLA Kaling Moyeng, Chief Councilor Pasighat Municipal O Moyeng, ZPC, ADC, DDSE East Siang were accompanied him.