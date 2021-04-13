Arunachal: Taba Tedir launches school website of Govt Higher Secondary School, Tezu

TEZU ( By Biku Aka )– Education Minister Taba Tedir has launched school website of Government Higher Secondary School, Tezu under Lohit district in presence of Tezu Sunpura MLA Karikho Kri, Deputy Commissioner Lohit Marge Sora here on this Tuesday.

Minister appreciated school authority for built own website for school, he urged school authority to make best use of it.

School websites shall provides basic information of students, teachers and calender event of school as informed by Principal.

Meantime, minister has inagurated district museum annex building, science block of Indira Gandhi Government college, Lohit, etc,.

Further, Minister inspection under construction engineer college Tezu, VKV Sonpura and various Government school under Tezu and its vicinity.

Minister has requested public and school authority to protect school building and treat it like own property while interacted with them.

He also interacted lectures of Indira Gandhi Government college, Tezu

Tezu MLA Karikho Kri, Higher & Technical Education Director Tayek Talom, Elementary Education Director Tapi Gao, and Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu, Deputy Commissioner Lohit Marge Sora, DDSE Lohit, Publics accompanied him during minster inspection.