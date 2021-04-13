Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurated  the foot suspension bridge over River Teang at Chongkham

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday inaugurated and dedicated various completed infrastructure projects to the people of Chongkham.

He was accompanied by MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Lekang Jummum Ete Deori, former MLA Chongkham Chow Tewa Mein, DC RK Sharma, SP D W Thongon, Khamti Chief and host of dignitaries.

Chowna Mein inaugurated the foot suspension bridge over River Teang at Chongkham today. The bridge executed by PWD would connect Chongkham I and Chongkham IV and would ease the movement of people.

Mein also inaugurated the newly constructed Science Laboratory cum additional classrooms at Government Higher Secondary School and an indoor Stadium.

Attending a public meeting at the new Indoor Stadium, Mein expressed his happiness on the completion of the projects and their inauguration before the start of the auspicious occasion of Sangken from April 14.

He hoped that the projects would greatly benefit the people of Chongkham.

He said Namsai is one of the fastest-growing districts in the State and it is also going to be one of the most favoured tourist destination owing to its improved road surface communication.

The growing drug menace among the youth is a great concern for society and everyone should put a concerted efforts to do something about it, said Mein.

He also announced to implement the Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan recently launched in Itanagar at Namsai district too and called upon the district administration to gear up for full scale implantation of the clean, green, safe, secure and serene Namsai in line with the HAA program launched at Itanagar.

He also urged upon all present in the august house to surrender their air gun under the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan for preservation, protection of flora and fauna of the district.

He raised concern for the illegal and rampant use of forest resources of the district and urged upon the villagers and directed the district administration to have check over the rampant use.

Mein also appealed to all eligible people of the village to get themselves vaccinated and not to listen to rumours.

He informed the village elders that the vaccine is safe to be taken and there is nothing to be worried.

Earlier during the day, Mein also inaugurated Mahindra First Choice Service K&W Autoworld at Namsai.

He congratulated the young entrepreneur for taking benefit of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swawlamban Yojna and opening a Mahindra First Choice Service K&W Autoworld at Namsai.

While extending his best wishes to the young entrepreneur, Mein said self-employment is the only way towards a self-reliant Arunachal and he hoped that other youths in follow in his footsteps.

He said Govt can show the way but its only them who has to do the walking!

He also inaugurated Jeevaka Hong Ya Tai, a Tai Khamti Herbal Medicine store at Kongmukham.

He congratulated the members of Tai Khamti Heritage & Literary Society and the local experts from the Namsai District for opening the store.

He said such initiatives would pave the way towards the revival, preservation & practice of age-old traditional herbal medicine.