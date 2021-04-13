Arunachal: Honchun Ngandam visits  Senua Noksa village

LONGDING ( By- Nyatum Doke )- Honchun Ngandam, Minister of RWD and MLA, 60- Pongchau-Wakka Assembly Constituency visted Senua Noksa village. He met the victims of fire accident and took stock of the reconstruction work being carried out by the District administration, Longding.

Mr Ngandam appreciated the work being carried by the reconstruction committee. He appealed the public to provide full support and cooperation to the Reconstruction committee for effective and early reconstruction of the village.

Speaking to the villagers he said “though the incident was unfortunate, but we should always try to find an opportunity even in our problems; he urged the administration and the people to rebuild it as a model village”.

Ngandam stressed on “building back better” with better designs and better technical specification with appropriate distance between houses to avert such incidents in future. Minister provided 3 lakhsrupees to the victims for their basic expenses and immediate relief.

He also showed solidarity with the fire victims of the WakkaTownship and said that all necessary support would be provided from his side.

Mr Ngandam on behalf of the Senua Noksa people in particular and on behalf of entire Wancho community thanked the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, all the CBOs, NGOs, all the Well wishers and sympathizers of Arunachal and outside for their support in this hour of crisis.

Mr Ngandam was accompanied by Tanpho Wangnaw, HMLA 59 Pumao Longding, Bani Lego DC Longding, VikramHarimo han Meena SP longding, Pankhu Wangsu, District BJP president,Heewang Losu, Mandal President, BJP Pongchau-Wakka, HODs and officers of various departments.