Arunachal: Eight NSCN militants surrenders in longding

LONGDING ( By- Nyatum Doke ) Eight militants belonging to NSCN-K and NSCN (IM) voluntarily surrendered before Bani Lego, Deputy Commissioner cum District Magistrate, Vikram Harimohan Meena SP Longding today.

A formal surrender ceremony was conducted at DC office Longding and Surrender certificates was handed to the surrendered outfit. It’s a positive development in the counter insurgency operations in longding district said Vikram Harimohan Meena, SP Longding.

Surrendered militants identified as SS LCPL Nyaipho Gangsa, 33 years (NSCN-KYA), Bowgang Gangsa 38 years (NSCN -KYA), Wangkiak Wangsa 25 years ( NSCN-KYA) , Alem Wangpan 30 yrs ( NSCN-KYA), Banthak Wangpan 32 Yrs (NSCN-KYA), Khuapoh Wangpan 27 years (NSCN-R) , Nokthat Wangpan ( NSCN-R ),Wangjep Wangsu 27 yrs (NSCN-R).

The surrendered militants stated that “they wanted to relinquish the path of violence, so had made up their mind long back to surrender”.

One of them has said that ” he decided to shun all illegal activities of the organization and wanted to start a normal and peaceful life. He finally decided to surrender before Police and the administration after effective counseling from local police and relatives “

The surrendered cadres were engaged in extortion and collection of taxes. They were all holding influential positions and had been working actively for the outfit.

Mr Lego while welcoming them to the mainstream, told them to start a new beginning and live a normal life; he also cautioned them from going back to the path of violence again. Also Lego urged them to set an example to the people of their village and to tell their friends and others not to join insurgency. He ensures that opportunities for their skill development would be taken up soon for providing them with a means to ear their livelihoods.

Meanwhile, this is the concerted efforts, relentless pursuit and human approach of Longding police, 40 AR and Longding team 3 FID to convince the insurgents to come over ground and join the mainstream has paid dividends

The outfits revealed about their hard life in the organization and appealed their fellow cadres who are still in the NSCN-IM, KYA, R, U, KK to give up violence and start a new beginning by surrendering before the police and administration as they said they have understood that life of UG apart from being an anti-national act, is wastage of their precious life. DIPRO.