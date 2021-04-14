Arunachal: AAPSU expresses ‘unhappiness’ over Minister’s statment on student stipends

ITANAGAR- The All Arunachal Pradesh students’ Union (AAPSU) while taking strong exception to the statement made by Education Minister Taba Tedir regarding student stipends terms the statement as callous, insensitive and bereft of any logic.

In a statement AAPSU stated that ” The blunt statement made by the Education Minister has created unnecessary heartaches and angst among the student community of the state which the union disagrees in totality and call for immediate retrospection of his stand”.

The statement further said “Matter of fact though there was no physical classes during the whole pandemic period but on line classes were held and all along the requisite fees for different education activities viz…library fees, exam fees, Games & sports fees etc. were collected from the students”.

In a recent interview with a local media house, Tedir had reportedly said that full stipend was not being given to the students this year due to the lack of physical classes owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Education Minister and his department official must be also aware that the owing to the unprecedented Lockdown and imposition of online classes the student community had to completely rely on smartphones and net recharges which were extra burdens, the release said.

The release further informed that ” AAPSU delegation led by its Education Secretary Prem Camdir Tallong, and Women Wing General Secretary Miss Kipa Yanu today met with various authorities dealing with stipend and scholarship to ascertain the facts and found that altogether 16,374 students have applied for stipend amounting to Rs 27 Crores approximately and the file have already been send to higher authorities for necessary clearance.

Any act of divergent against the rightful dues of the student community in getting their stipend and scholarship will not be tolerated by the union and call upon the state government to expedite its file process with all urgency for the early disbursement of the same and at the same time appeal to the student community of the state to remain calm and compose during this time of Examination, the release said .