APSSB Job Scam: 9 more arrested, figure rise to 16

Itanagar

The figure of arrest in the Arunachal Pradesh staff selection board (APSSB) job scam reached to 16 after arresting of nine more person by the Special Investigation Team (SIC).

The number of persons arrested so far in the case has gone up to 16 including former APSSB Undersecretary Kapter Ringu, data entry operators (DEO) Khem Raj and Tame Tania who also turn out of selected candidate and one APSSB vendor surojit das, four brokers Mongam Basar, Yamak Dui,Yanyi Bage and Taba Rinyo and 8 candidates – Senia Bagang, Oti Takuk, Kenjum Lendo, Tatem Darang, Diasy Mijiji, Yapi Godak, Mosmi Dui,Tame Nacham informed SIC SP M Harsha Vardhan, here today.

The investigation process is still continue, and many more persons to be arrest.

14 out of 16 have been still under custody and two are in bail. And person who are avoiding or not cooperating in interrogation non baileble warrant is taking against them.

During investigation we have seized many bank accounts and till today we seized more than Rs 1 crore cash transaction.

The investigation is going smoothly but due to the present situation of the country we little facing problem in movements of SIC team but we will be continues our investigation and he also requested to every to cooperate with SIC team.