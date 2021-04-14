Arunachal Guv BD Mishra, CM Pema Khandu convey Longte and Bohag Bihu greetings

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu conveyed Longte and Bohag Bihu greetings.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) has conveyed his warm greetings to the people of the State on the propitious occasion of Longte. The Longte festivity also coincides with Bohag Bihu, also called Rangali Bihu, the Bihu of colours and joy, which is observed to celebrate the onset of New Year in our neighbourhood in Assam and I convey our good wishes to them, he said while expressing his hope that the sanctity of the traditions of Nyishi people and the festivity of Bohag Bihu would herald a happy and prosperous year ahead.

In his message, the Governor said that the Longte Festival emphasizes the wellness of human beings and the fertility and multiplication of animals and domestic livestock in days ahead. Longte is also for the invocation of benevolent spirits for peace, prosperity, and progress of mankind. It was, and is, an organized, conscious, and deliberate attempt to uphold the age-old noble customs and traditions of the Fold, he said.

May these festivals of our Nyishi brethren and the Assamese Community bring goodwill and prosperity for all, the Governor wished, while appealing to all the citizens of the State to observe the precautions against COVID-19 and make full effort in checking COVID-19 spread.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his greetings to the people on the joyous occasions of Longte Yullo and Bohag Bihu.

Observing that Longte Yullo is one of the oldest festivals of the Nyishi tribe, Khandu said that it is a unique festival with neither ritual sacrificing nor any ritual chanting, unlike other indigenous festivals of the state.

“On this joyous occasion, let us pray for health and prosperity of all while welcoming the onset of spring season with traditional gaiety and devoutness,” he said.

Khandu also greeted the Assamese community on occasion of Bohag Bihu, the biggest festival of Assam which marks the start of the Assamese calendar.

“May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm; and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Heartiest Bihu wishes to my Assamese brothers and sisters!” he wished.

Given the surging Covid cases in the country, the Chief Minister solemnly appealed all to celebrate the festivals with health and safety protocols in place.