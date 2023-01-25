Arunachal: National tourism day observed with cleanliness drive in Tawang

TAWANG- On the occasion of National tourism day cleanliness drive was organised in all the three markets and other important public places including government offices of Tawang today.

The department of Tourism Tawang in collaboration with district administration and supported by Indian army organised cleanliness drive cum mini excursion(Know your district) at Tawang monastery and Tawang war memorial, the participants were given information on historical background of Tawang monastery and about the unsung heroes of 1962 Indo Sino war and supreme sacrifice made by them.

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

At Tawang monastery i/c ADC Tawang Rinchin Leta conveyed his greetings to all for National tourism day and said tourism industry can give self employment to many, but we should promote tourism in a very responsible way, by giving equal importance to nature without polluting it. I/C Dist.Tourism Officer Sange Tsering spoke on various important tourist spots of Tawang on the occassion.

The Jawans of Indian Army led by Dy.Commander Tawang brigade also participated in the cleanliness drive at Tawang monastery, old market Tawang and Tawang war memorial. Indian army provided refreshments to the participants of Mini excursion at Tawang war memorial.