Itanagar: Bamang Mangha reviews activities of S&T

Itanagar- Bamang Mangha Chairman, Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology, hold a review meeting of activities of S&T Council, DBT Bioresource Centre, State Remote Sensing Application Centre and Science Centre on dated 06th November 2020 and express satisfaction over the progress and appreciate the new project taken up during out of his office. He urges the officials to give their 100 percent and contribute in the building of technology driven state.

Science and Technology is one of the most powerful instruments of growth and development, especially in the emerging scenario and competitive economy. In the wake of the recent developments and the new demands that are placed on the S&T system, it is necessary for us to embark on some major science projects which have relevance to state needs and which also be relevant for tommorrow’s technology. The A.P. State Council for Science and Technology will have to play a pivotal role in promotion of science and technology in the state.

While appreciating the work development of Bio-resource Centre, Kimin he highlighted the richness of flora of state and urges the scientist to come up with market ready Herbal formulation.

He also highlighted and appreciated the importance of gio-tagging project of state remote sensing application centre and told that Arunachal Pradesh is the one of the first state to make giotagged photos mandatory in monitoring of third party monitors while executing special plan assistance and other infrastructure developmental projects.

While addressing the district coordinators he highlighted the importance of scouting and documentation of grassroot innovators and search of hidden talent from rural populace.

The review meeting was culminated by giving vote of thanks deleviered by Dr. H.K. Dutta, Director State Remote Sensing Application Centre, Itanagar.