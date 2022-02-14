Arunachal: Asian wetland waterbirds census conducted in D. Ering WL Sanctuary

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary division of Pasighat in association with Eco-Development committee (EDC) of the sanctuary along with Department of Zoology, Rajiv Gandhi University and Bombay Natural History Society conducted a Waterbird census at the sanctuary’s Borguli Wildlife range on Saturday as part of Asian Water bird Conservation.

The wetland bird census team was sent off toward the DEWS by Tasang Taga, Divisional Forest Officer in the morning at division office, Pasighat after which the team landed at Borguli wildlife range and carried out the daylong census survey.

In total 23 species of birds were sighted at certain stretches of south-east area of Jopong in Borguli WL range alone and one species ‘Mew Gull’ was sighted for the first time in D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, confirmed Dr. Daniel Mize, Asst. Prof. from Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh, Itanagar. While Dr. Biswajit Chakdar, an expert and scientist from BNHS quoted that, the DEWS has the finest and biggest wetland in entire Arunachal Pradesh as the sanctuary is surrounded entirely by the various branches and tributaries of Siang river.

“DEWS have many numbers of inter-continental migratory birds from Siberia and China also, as migratory birds after crossing the mighty Himalayan ranges toward Indian Sub-continent first touches plain areas of Siang/Brahmaputra valley in D. Ering WL Sanctuary”, added Dr. Chakdar.

The wetland bird survey has been conducted every year as a part of the International water-bird census since 1967. The census takes place every year in over 100 countries to monitor the water-bird population, changes of the distribution of bird population and to identify wetlands of International importance.