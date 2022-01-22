Arunachal: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu visits DEWS

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- The new Dy. Commissioner of East Siang District, Tayi Taggu who is on two day visit to D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary (DEWS) on Saturday and Sunday said that the pristine natural beauty of the sanctuary need more public and government support to protect and preserve the diverse wild animals and birds as wildlife of unprotected forest areas are rapidly depleting due to excessive hunting.

While visiting the DEWS’s Borguli Wildlife Range, one of the major wildlife habit of the riverine sanctuary, Taggu said that he is a natural lover of wildlife and has been directly and indirectly discouraging hunting and killing of animals including birds. “The D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary is a beautiful place to visit to refresh mind and to spend worthy time with nature amidst the wild animals and natural beauty of forest and various branches of Siang river. The tourists from both within Arunachal Pradesh and national and international destinations need to visit this sanctuary which holds many species of wild animals and birds to see. This is a good destination for researchers on birds and animals”, added Taggu.

Taggu is being accompanied by Executive Engineer, PWD, Mariyang Division, A. Burang, DFO Wildlife, Tasang Taga, Range Officer i/c Borguli Wildlife Range, Orin Perme and other Eco-Development Committee members like M. Tayeng, O. Modi, N. Tasing and Orem Gao.

While EE PWD, A. Burang batted for early introduction of elephant and Gypsy safari in the sanctuary for uninterrupted tourists visit of the all locations including the major wild animal habits, specially where wild elephants breeds their calf and where herd of wild buffaloes are seen grazing. He also suggested for constant surveillance of the sanctuary’s core zone and hunting prone zones by drones as absence of drone surveillance will give advantage to hunters/poachers because field staffs often can’t reach out to those vulnerable areas due to touch accessibility.

On the part of DFO Wildlife, Tasang Taga while taking the visitors to the natural lake location ‘Jopong Patang’ area, informed DC Taggu and Er. Burang that he is leaving no stone unturned to revive the sanctuary in true sense by implementing the strict laws in letter and spirit to curb out hunting attempts inside the sanctuary which were common practice in the past before he took over the command of the sanctuary. He sought more support from District administration to sensitize the fringe villages, especially to the Gaon Burahs some of which are with anti wildlife conservation mindset.

Taga opine hopes that the government will extend more support in protecting the sanctuary’s rich flora & fauna by sanctioning adequate funds and male field staffs of Forest Guards and Foresters. Taga also added that the mending of porous sanctuary boundaries with the occupational hunting community fringe villages all around the sanctuary is very difficult and unlike other forest divisions, wildlife divisions like DEWS needs special care and attention from higher office and forest ministry as hunting and poaching attempts are maximum in the wildlife sanctuary like DEWS where wild animals are birds are found in abundant.