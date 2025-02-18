Arunachal: SSB Conducts Veterinary Camp in Mogto, Tawang

MOGTO- The 38th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Tawang, conducted a Veterinary Camp under the Civic Action Programme, providing essential veterinary services to livestock and pet owners in Mogto and Serjong villages.

The camp was organized under the supervision of Dr. Sudhir Sangma, 2iC SSB, and Dr. Honjon Perme, EAC, Jang.

A total of 34 livestock and pet owners benefited from the camp, where 260 animals were treated, including, 226 Bovine (Cattle) 226, 08 Caprine (Goats), 10 Canine (Dogs), and 16 Poultry. Additionally, five canine animals were vaccinated during the camp.

As part of the initiative, livestock owners were also educated on Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), Rabies, and Tick-borne Protozoan Diseases.

They were encouraged to adopt best practices such as periodic de-worming, routine use of topical Flumethrin, and regular vaccinations against FMD, LSD, and Rabies.

Awareness was also spread on the importance of regular livestock examinations to prevent common diseases and enhance productivity.

The villagers expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the SSB and the civil administration for bringing essential veterinary services to their doorstep, ensuring better health for their livestock and pets.

This initiative reflects SSB’s commitment to community welfare and its continuous efforts to support local populations through healthcare and awareness programs.