Arunachal

Arunachal: APBC organizes Global Great Backyard Bird Count

The first two days of GBBC on 14th and 15th Feb was organized at Ziro overcoming the cold and inclement weather.

Last Updated: February 18, 2025
1 minute read
ZIRO- The Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club ( APBC ) organized a four-day Global Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) at Ziro under Lower Subansiri  District and Belo village  under Pistana circle  of  Keyi  Panyor District.

The first two days of GBBC on 14th and 15th Feb was organized at Ziro overcoming the cold and inclement weather. The bird count exercise was carried out at the outskirt of Myolyang village and Kley Pakho forest areas.

The next two days of GBBC on 16th and 17th Feb was organized at Belo village where a large number of villagers also participated. An interactive session on bird conservation and its awareness was also organized involving school teachers, panchayat members, gaon buras and members of Belo Village Welfare Committee.

During the meet, birder Millo Tako made presentation on ‘How to Identitfy Birds’ and Koj Tubing, a wildlife student from Guwahati University on ‘Importance of Bird Watching’. The session was moderated by a local conservationist Likha Tai, a Botanist from RGU, Doimukh. Tai emphasized on encouraging long term conservation of birds.

The GBBC-2025 was carried out by Arunachal  Pradesh Birding Club(APBC), a pioneer in bird conservation in the state since 2012. Renowned conservationist Koj Mama took the initiative in organizing the event at the twin Districts.

