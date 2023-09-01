Arunachal: Chowna Mein joins Solung festival at Boleng

BOLENG- The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein joined the Solung Festivat at Boleng on the opening day. The Adi community of Boleng in Siang district has hosted the festival in a grand manner starting September 1, 2023.

The Solung festival is a significant celebration of the Adi community, where prayers are offered to deities like Dadi Botte, Kine Nane and Gumin Soyin for a rich harvesting season. It is deeply ingrained in the community’s cultural heritage.

Addressing the event, Mein extended Solung greetings to the people of Boleng and lauded the Adi community for its long-standing cultural heritage that was reflected throughout the festivities.

At the festival celebration, Mein also commended the Adi community for zealously preserving their unique folk songs and traditional dances of the community.

He also appreciated the community for upholding their democratic setup of Kebang system, which has been practised since the olden days.

While appreciating the ingrained determination of the Adis towards cultural preservation, the Dy CM also brought attention to the state’s achievements over the past couple of years, including economic growth, infrastructure development, healthcare initiatives and hydropower projects poised to attract investments.

He assured the allocation of funds for the development of new districts, particularly benefiting border villages through the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP).

He also informed that a Forest (Conservation ) Act Amendment Bill -2023 has been recently passed by the Union Govt which will further aid infrastructure development in the border region within the aerial distance of 100 km from the international border as it will minimise the hindrances faced during the implementation of developmental projects due to the stringent forest conservation act.

In the inaugural ceremony, Mein unfurled the Solung festival flag and attended the rituals of the festivals that were carried out in traditional ways.

Mein was accompanied by MP Karbi-Anglong, Assam Horen Singh Bey, MP (Arunachal-East) Tapir Gao, MLAs Biyuram Wahge and Ojing Tasing, ZPC, Deputy Commissioners and Superintendent of Police of Siang district, prominent PRI Leaders, and the people of Boleng.