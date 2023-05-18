Arunachal: Kheti Youth Day 2023 celebrated at Kheti Village in Tirap

KHETI VILLAGE ( Tirap District )- Kheti Village in Tirap District joyfully celebrated the momentous occasion of the 39th Kheti Youth Day 2023, hosting an incredible week filled with academic, cultural, and sports events. The Chief Guest, Chakat Aboh, MLA of the 56th constituency, Khonsa West, wholeheartedly encouraged the youth to excel not only academically but also in all aspects of life.

Aboh assured unwavering support to the youth, promising to assist them in their chosen career paths for personal growth.

Distinguished guests, including Wanghong Panka, ZPM Khonsa block, Rangmo Ranto, ZPM Lazu, Subhash Chand, Second in Command of Assam Rifles, and various government officials, graced the event with their presence, further elevating its significance.

Tolong Sumnyan, HDO Khonsa, emphasized the importance of active participation in sports, bringing pride to families and the village during the prize distribution ceremony for games and sports.

On the concluding day, the youth of Kheti Village delivered a thought-provoking skit shedding light on the detrimental effects of drug abuse, gambling, and emphasizing the importance of education and health hygiene.

Rangmo Ranto, ZPM Lazu, profoundly appreciated the dedicated efforts of the youth in organizing such a meaningful event and shared a compelling message about the impact of drug addiction.

Moreover, the event featured four houses, each named after local flowers in the dialect, namely ‘Siloam,’ ‘Rangphoam,’ ‘Chuapha,’ and ‘Lokhe.’

Among them, Siloam house emerged as the winner, showcasing their exceptional talents and teamwork.

In addition to the competitive events, the organizers curated non-competitive programs and activities, featuring mesmerizing cultural performances such as the War Dance, Bamboo Dance, Swinging Dance, and enchanting renditions of traditional folk songs.

The organizers skilfully blended age-old customs with modern entertainment, showcasing a Fashion Show, Modern Dance, and lively DJ nights.

Tikam Aboh, President of the Kheti Youth Welfare Association, provided a historical overview of youth’s journey since its establishment in 1984 and paid homage to past student leaders of the village.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Organizing Chairman Tuwang Hutto extended sincere thanks to the esteemed guests and all those involved in creating a resounding success. He urged the youth to take pride in their village and pursue personal growth.

The 39th Kheti Youth Day stands as a testament to the unwavering spirit and the rich cultural heritage of the youth in Kheti Village.