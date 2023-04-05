Arunachal: Mopin festival celebrated at Darak

DARAK- The 55th Lodu Bango Central Mopin that echoes the ethos of Galo community celebrated at Darak Circle of West Siang with pomp and traditional Gaiety today.

The ‘Mopin’ Festival is an agricultural festival celebrated by the Galo group of tribes which resides in East and West Siang districts. It is a celebration of the harvesting season held in the Galo months of “Lumi” and “Luki”, corresponding to March–April and the new year for the Galo tribe.

Giving his Mopin greeting to the people of Darak, Lava Potom exhorted the all members of the society to shoulder the responsibility for preserving the culture and allow development to dawn without any obstructions in interior circle like Darak. Youth should come up for self sustaining avenues and shed dependence syndrome on govt.

President Lodu Ao Welfare Society, Mrs Tuyi Poyom Tato, President Women Wing LAWS and Bajum Bogo, Mandal President BJP 27th Liromoba laid stressed on preserving and promoting the age old culture that give us a distinct identity.

We should draw inspirations from older generation who were the pioneers and showed us the path to hand down us a rich legacy to celebrate this unique festival.

There should be a uniformity in celebration of festival with all associated tradition and rituals attached to it.

Darak ZPM Minba Raksap and LAWS Secretary Advocate Romjir Raksap called for a vibrant society and appealed all members of the society to contribute their best for the overall development and growth of the society.

Kenmar Bogo, President LBCMCC, Karbom Potom, Gen. SECY. Karbom Potom and Bade Potom also spoke in detail on festival and culture.

The other highlights of the two day long celebration included popir dance, mithun sacrifice, folklores and folk dance competitions, Felicitation programmes etc.