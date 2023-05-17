Arunachal: Chandra Shekhar Kumar visits Zemithang

TAWANG- The Additional Secretary to government of India Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Chandra Shekhar Kumar on his second day of official tour to Tawang and vibrant village Zemithang this morning, had a meeting with the villagers at lower Shocktsen village.

The Gaon burahs and Panchayati raj members of various villages of Zemithang area placed their request for upgradation of Upper Primary School Zemithang to Secondary level, opening of banking service, improve mobile network connectivity, Solar fencing for protection of crops from wild animals, posting of a regular doctor and need for a police station etc.

After listening to Villagers Adl. Secretary in his address asked the Dy. Director Panchyati Raj dept govt of Arunachal Pradesh to

compile all the points raised by Villagers and Panchayati raj members and prepare a detailed report on the requirements of the state, keeping special consideration to remote areas and difficult locations of the state, which will further be placed to government of India for consideration before allocating 16th Finance Commission. He further asked all the line departments and villagers to work sincerely towards achieving all the Sustainable development goals by year 2030 with special focus on connectivity, nutrition, employment, education and health facility for all.

Speaking to the villagers Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo assured the villagers that the points raised by villagers will be apprised to government for consideration. He further informed that till so far no extra fund allocation for Vibrant village programme has been received. He expressed his gratitude to union government for sending top bureaucrats of country to such remote location for monitoring and supervising the ongoing normal developmental activities under vibrant village programme.

Zila Chairperson Tawang Leki Gombu requested for considering enhanced allocation under 16th finance Commission considering the remoteness and tough condition for carriage of materials etc. He further requested for provision of Panchayat bhawan at all the gram panchayat segment.

One of the Gaon burahs raised for enhancement of wages under MGNREGA scheme.