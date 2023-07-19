Arunachal: MoS finance Pankaj Chaudhary visits Pasighat, Roing

ITANAGAR- Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, visited Pasighat, Roing during his Arunachal Pradesh Visit and Assesses Development Projects and Engages with Officials .

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister’s visit aimed to evaluate the progress of various development projects in the region while fostering interactions with local officials, party members, and beneficiaries of central government schemes.

Arunachal: HC declares election of Ind MLA Karikho Kri as null and void

During the visit in Pasighat, The minister took part in the meetings with district, Mandal, and Booth Level Committee office bearers, as well as Panchayat members. He also interact with beneficiaries of government schemes and Party Karyakartas, gaining valuable insights into the impact of these initiatives on the ground.

He was accompanied by Local MLA Kaling Moyong, Nalong Mize State BJP General secretary, Dr. Tongor Tapak Advisor to Chief Minister

Minister Pankaj Chaudhary also visited Roing, where he continued his engagements with district, Mandal, and Booth Level Committee office bearers. In addition, he met with Panchayat members and representatives from various groups, including Community-Based Organizations, Youth Leaders, Mahila Groups, and Prominent Citizens in presence of Mrs Gum Tayeng MLA Dambuk, Ananta Narayan Mishra Sangathan Mantri, Nalong Mize State General secretary.

Minister Chaudhary also visited historically significant sites such as Bismaknagar and RIWATCH, further deepening his understanding of the cultural and historical fabric of the region.

Arunachal Cabinet discusses overall scenario of education and initiatives launched by the Education Department

Expressing his thoughts on the visit, Minister Chaudhary said, “ The government remains committed to the holistic growth of the region, and I am confident that these engagements will contribute to fostering a prosperous future for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Nalong Mize, General Secretary of BJP, Arunachal Pradesh, expressed his gratitude to Minister Pankaj Chaudhary for his visit, emphasizing the positive impact it will have on the region’s development and the welfare of its people.