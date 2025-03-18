Arunachal: Celebrating Educational Improvements in Govt Schools of Chongkham, Namsai

CHONGKHAM– In a significant step toward enhancing the quality of education, school teachers, in-charges, headmasters, and education officials of Chongkham block, Namsai, came together to celebrate ongoing improvements in government schools.

The initiative, a collaborative effort between the Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) Office, Namsai, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Namsai, and the Adhyayan Quality Education Foundation, supported by the GE CSR Foundation, has provided essential resources to seven Government Upper Primary Schools (GUPS).

As part of the Systemic School Improvement Program (SSIP), the schools received Teaching Learning Materials (TLMs), ceiling fans, whiteboards, and water filters—all identified as crucial needs. These provisions aim to foster a more engaging and effective learning environment, particularly in the aspirational district of Namsai.

The event was graced by Chief Guest, Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa, who highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in elevating educational standards across Arunachal Pradesh. Also present were District Planning Officer (DPO) Dr. Keshab Sarmah and Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) Dr. Pokdey Yomgam, who played a pivotal role in the initiative’s success.

The program began with a warm welcome address by Block Education Officer (BEO) Chongkham, Shri Suwinwai Longkan, who outlined the objectives of the initiative. He emphasized how these incentives would support schools in fostering a more conducive learning atmosphere.

Following this, DC Khampa, Dr. Sarmah, and Dr. Yomgam distributed the resources to representatives of the seven GUPS. This distribution symbolized the government’s commitment to strengthening grassroots education.

During his speech, DC C.R. Khampa urged all stakeholders—including teachers, parents, and community members—to work collaboratively to maximize the impact of these initiatives. He reaffirmed the government of Arunachal Pradesh’s dedication to quality education and encouraged schools to utilize the incentives effectively.

DPO Dr. Keshab Sarmah underscored the administration’s focus on the proper implementation of educational programs. He stressed that teacher dedication is key to professional satisfaction and commended schools for successfully implementing their school action plans in partnership with the Adhyayan Foundation.

DDSE Dr. Pokdey Yomgam emphasized the importance of teacher attendance and performance tracking, noting that the department is committed to ensuring accountability and improved educational outcomes. He assured that measures are being taken to monitor teacher performance and implement necessary improvements.

The program concluded with remarks from Taniskha Lokhonary, Programme Associate, Adhyayan Quality Education Foundation, who provided an overview of the Systemic School Improvement Program and the progress achieved so far. She expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their contributions and encouraged schools to continue striving for excellence, ensuring that more institutions benefit from similar incentives in the future.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in the government’s commitment to empowering schools, improving learning environments, and ensuring systemic growth. The collaboration between the Adhyayan Foundation, Great Eastern CSR Foundation, and local education authorities reflects a shared vision for sustainable educational development in Chongkham block and across Arunachal Pradesh.