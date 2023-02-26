Arunachal Indigenous Festival of Oneness celebrated at NERIST campus

NIRJULI- The ground of North eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) witnessed a grand festival christened as Arunachal Indigenous Festival of Oneness (AIFO). The festival is the second of its kind to have seen the light.

Students from various states of India especially of Northeast India, showcase their respective festivals inside the campus which encourages culture exchange among the students.

The program started with a Mega dance with inclusion of 8 tribes from the different corners of Arunachal Pradesh followed by Nyishi War dance. The program not only showcased the dances and songs of the different tribes of Arunachal Pradesh like the Monpa, Wancho, Adi, Apatani,Galo,Khampti tribes, but the eventful stage was filled with performances from each of the other 7 north eastern states and a unit of rest of all India.

All the performances executed to perfection and showcased the real indigenous dances like the Chiraw of Mizoram, Raslila of Manipur, Bihu of Assam. Traditional runway show was the highlight of the program which was the most awaited performance of the night.

AIFO is a festival which incorporates the festivals of different tribes residing in the NERIST campus under one banner. The idea behind this festival is to unite the different tribes under one fraternity and also to save time and expenditure by collectively celebrating the different festivals of different tribes together in one day organized by NERIST Arunachal Pradesh Student Association (NAPSA).

Amit Bengia, general secretary, Nyishi Festival Council, as the Chief guest encouraged the students to make time for extra-curricular activities as much they make time for study. He emphasized on the importance of priding oneself of their indigenous identity and to preserve their culture with exchanging it in programs such as AIFO that is celebrated.

Prof. H.S Yadav, the Chief Patron of AIFO 2.0 showed his appreciation of the students for conducting such meaningful and innovative program. He showered his blessings upon the students with motivating words and appreciated the efficient work of the organisers, prof. Pradip Lingfa, Chairman AIFO 2.0

Prize distribution of the pre-events also took place on the day. The organisers conducted an inter-school drawing and essay writing competition for the sub junior, junior and senior category in Lekhi-Nirjuli circle. 3 winners were selected with 5 consolation prizes for each category. This event was held to encourage the school going students to remind themselves to be in touch with their roots and their identity.

It was a great event indeed when the students together circled around to a bonefire dancing to the local songs of arunachal like daminda, ja jin ja, Rikam Pada etc while the food were being prepared. The program was wrapped up with serving the traditional cuisines of Arunachal Pradesh like Amin, Pikey Pila, Mithun and Pork along with other boiled vegetables cooked in Arunachalee style to all the audiences’ i.e. from other states as well as students of the home state.