Arunachal; Silver Jubilee  Nyokum Yullo Celebration Football Tournament 2021

JOLLANG- In the second day of Silver Jubilee Nyokum Yullo Celebration Football Tournament 2021, the first match was played between Birup FC and Jollang FC.

Rigio Tapu of Birup FC scored in the 3rd , 51st and 70th minutes and Takam Tatup scored in the 56th minutes and Tallong Taning scored a consolation goal for Jollang FC.

Thus, Birup FC defeated Jollang FC by 4-1.

In the second match Ganga FC played against Daath FC in which Ganga FC defeated Daath FC by 2-1.

Techi Bida scored for Ganga FC in the 34th and 86th minutes of the game meanwhile Kabak Bharat managed to score for the Daath FC in the 45th minutes of the game.