Arunachal: D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary’s field staff performs duty under tough flood situation

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The rise of water level in Siang River due to heavy downpour from last couple of days in this late monsoon rain has once again caused heavy flood in the riverine Island sanctuary of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary here in East Siang district.

The field staffs of Jeepghat Beat under Anchalghat Wildlife Range of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary located near the Sanctuary and Assam boundary are reportedly facing hardship in accommodation and in carrying out their field duties due to flood submergence caused to their camps in addition to the damage of the same residential camps by the Wildlife Elephants.

As per the Range Officer i/c of Anchalghat Wildlife Range, Orin Perme, the 4 unit SPT Barrack and a MIBT kitchen was damaged by a herd of Wildlife Elephants in recent time during an afternoon when all the staffs were out on field duties to check possible hunting and poaching in the Sanctuary.

“The miseries of the field staff increased during this flood time as the staffs were forced to vacate the half damaged camps due to submergence. But despite of all these hardships, my field staffs are carrying out their duties by camping on the old Flood Escape Tower, as any lapses and gaping in patrolling duty might give chances to the hunters for intruding inside the sanctuary”, added Orin Perme, a dedicated and sincere forest officer who also holds the additional charge of Range Officer, Borguli Wildlife Range due to shortages of Range Officers in the Sanctuary.

Meanwhile, Tasang Taga, Divisional Forest Officer, D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary has said that, the Sanctuary is lacking in all sorts of infrastructure due to less government attention in terms of funding. “We are lacking in all sorts of infrastructure requirements in the sanctuary although this D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary is one of the oldest wildlife sanctuary of the state.

Even if we build buildings we need EB fencing around the buildings for protection against from the wild elephants, as this sanctuary is the final safe refuge for many herds of wild elephants”. Taga also informed that, wildlife divisions like D. Ering WLS are treated badly and given less funds. Even there is no residential quarter for the DFO, D. Ering WLS, as the residential quarter of DFO has been lying damaged from more than 10 years.

However, despite all these tough and difficult situations, the wild animals of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary are under safe hands now with round the year strong vigilance with enhanced protection which is quite evident from the patrolling duties of staffs at all fronts like in Borguli, Sibiamukh/Namsing, Pillumukh, Jeepghat, Anchalghat and new camp at Sibia-Chapori camp near Paglam village even under tough flood situations.