Arunachal: Chowna Mein reviewes progress of documentation on Unsung Heroes

October 11, 2022
ITANAGAR-  Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein reviewed the progress of documentation of works on Unsung Heroes in a joint meeting of the Core Committee and Research Team of Rajiv Gandhi University at State Civil Secretariat today .

In the meeting, the Research Team gave a briefing of the outcome of their visits to various Institutes to the United Kingdom and also discussed about the celebration of the Unsung Heroes and to honour them along with the celebration of the Statehood Day.

Chairing over the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister said that we must celebrate the Unsung Heroes in a big way in order to give them a befitting tribute. The Unsung Heroes of the State will be honoured on the Statehood Day with a citation or momento.  He said that Theatre Shows on Unsung Heroes, Photo Exhibitions and Workshops will be parts of the celebration.

It was resolved to construct war-memorials for the Anglo-Khamti War, Anglo-Abor Wars and the Ninu Wancho-Anglo War. The meeting also decided to construct a War Museum in the State Capital and to submit documents of Arunachal’s Unsung Heroes for the National Tribal Freedom Fighter’s Museum in Gujarat.

The next review meeting will be held on December 20 next during which the RGU Research Team will give a comprehensive report of their documentations.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Taba Tedir, Minister of Education and Cultural Affairs, Tai Tagak, Advisor to Chief Minister, Anupam Tangu, Advisor to Deputy Chief Minister, Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Dani Salu, Member Secretary of Core Committee, Y W Ringu,, Secretary(Finance), Sadhana Deori, Secretary (GA/DA), Tai Kaye, Secretary (Art & Culture), N T Rikam, Registrar RGU and Research Team from RGU.

