Arunachal

Arunachal: Heavy Downpour Triggers Flood-like Situation, High Alert Issued In East Siang

DC directed officials to not leave the district headquarters and stay alert to deal with the emerging situation.

October 12, 2022
ITANAGAR-  A high alert was issued for the low-lying areas of East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh with the Siang river in spate, following incessant rains over the last few days.

Taking stock of the situation, Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu visited around the river banks and appealed the people residing in low lying areas to refrain from venturing into the river and nearby water bodies to prevent any eventualities.

He however, asked the people not to panic as the water resources and disaster management departments are keeping a vigil on the situation and any impending danger would be informed to the people in advance. SDRF teams are monitoring the situation closely and have visited all vulnerable areas in Pasighat township,Tayi Taggu said.

Taggu directed officials to not leave the district headquarters and stay alert to deal with the emerging situation.

District Disaster Management Officer Tsangpa Tashi said Pasighat recorded 482 mm of rainfall on Monday and 480 mm on Tuesday, the highest in the last 25 years.

EE Highway, Dabe Perme informed that Pasighat-Pangin section blocked at 64km. NH-513, Pasighat-Siger section blocked at 14.700km, 15.100km and 16.500km. numerous landslides occurred along different locations of different NHs. Man and machineries deployed.
EE Power (E) Tarik Mize informed that heavy downpour raised the Sille river and washed away the electric poles and other electrical accessories on 11kv line linking Sille to 12mile snapping power supply in the area. Tremendous rainfall hampering maintenance and repairing works.
The Siang river is in spate, while the water level of its tributaries and perennial streams of the region are on the rise. The rain is also causing erosion and landslides at different locations.
The rains, which started on Wednesday, turned torrential and disrupted normal life in the region and adversely affected road construction and horticulture activities.

