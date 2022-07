Arunachal: Centre approves two new tourist circuits

ITANAGAR- The Centre has approved two new tourist circuits for Arunachal Pradesh to boost tourism in the northeastern state, officials said here on Wednesday.

The new tourist circuits are Dibrugarh – Deomali – Hukanjuri – Khonsa in Tirap district and Dibrugarh – Kanubari – Longding in Longding district of the state, they said.

“The proposal of Arunachal Pradesh government relating to opening of new tourist routes has been examined by the central government. It has, accordingly, been decided with the approval of the competent authority in the Ministry of Home Affairs to open the two new tourist routs in Arunachal Pradesh for tourism purpose,” a circular from the union home ministry stated.

The MLA & Advisor of Agriculture & Horticulture, Gabriel D. Wangsu, tweeted that he is hugely satisfied with the Government of India for developing new tourist circuits in Longding and Tirap districts. So far for tourists, these 2 districts of Arunachal were kept out of bounds on the ground of riots and disturbances. However, soon after recent reassurance by HM Amit Shah this notice came in. After all if Mr. Modi is there, anything is possible.

The MHA also urged the Arunachal Pradesh government to augment the capacity of district administration including police of Tirap and Longding districts to cater to the security of the area for creating an environment conducive to promoting tourism, the officials said.

“The activities of tourists to be adequately monitored by the concerned agencies,” the order further stated. A post by the Arunachal Pradesh tourism department welcomed the opening of the new tourist routes.

“Now hitherto unknown, unexplored destinations of both these districts will be open for tourists. This will in turn boost the local economy and people’s livelihood. Tourists will be able to experience the enchanting culture, dances and cuisine of the area,” it said.