Arunachal: BJP MLA Granted ‘Interim Anticipatory Bail’ In alleged Rape Case

ITANAGAR- The Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Lokam Tasar, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Arunachal Pradesh, in a alleged rape case.

On July 12, a woman had filed a case against MLA from Kolorinyang assembly constituency, Tasar, at the Mahila Police Station in Itanagar, alleging rape.

The MLA was granted anticipatory bail on Tuesday on a surety bond of Rs 50,000. The next hearing of the case will be on August 22. The court has asked to produce the complete case diary on that day.

The anticipatory bail was granted on the basis of the statements of the witnesses, the details of the conversation between the accused and the woman and on the submission of the investigating officer of the case that only the statements of the accused were yet to be recorded.

During the hearing, the counsel for the accused in his argument said that “In the case diary, the Investigating Officer has clearly shown that prima facie there is no case against the accused at this stage”.

The counsel for the accused said that there was a consensual relationship between the MLA and the woman and since the MLA did not pay the Rs 50,000 demanded by the woman, the woman has leveled false allegations against him.

At the same time, the public prosecutor opposed the bail plea saying that the investigation is still on and the matter is pending since the statements of the accused are yet to be recorded.

