Arunachal

Arunachal: BJP MLA booked for alleged rape

APSCW takes suo-moto cognizance

July 14, 2022
ITANAGAR-   The Itanagar Women’s Police Station (WPS) has registered a case against the BJP MLA, on alleged rape charges. Police said on Thursday that the MLA was booked under IPC Section 376(2)h following a complaint from a 24-year-old woman, who alleged that the legislator raped her on July 4 last at his private residence at 6 Kilo near Itanagar.

Itanagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kamdam Sikom said that the investigation is underway to ascertain the truth behind the claim. “Medical examination of the alleged victim has been done. However, the result will take time,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has vehemently condemned the alleged rape of the woman by the MLA. The APSCW, in a statement here, said that the Commission has taken suo-moto cognizance of the Itanagar WPS case (No. 82/22) U/S 376(2)/h and sought status from the Superintendent of Police, Itanagar Capital Region.

“However, the assumption would be too early without the proper and final investigation of police. As rape cases are grievous crime which effects both physical and mental state of the victims and their families as well as society as a whole.

If the alleged crime is found to be true by the lawmaker then it is a very condemnable act of crime,” read the statement. The APSCW requested the law enforcing agency for a fair and unbiased investigation of the said case and deliver justice to the victim.

Further, the Commission requested the general public to cooperate with the investigation and not to take law into their hands and not resort to social media trolling.

July 14, 2022
