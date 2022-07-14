Arunachal: First Student Police Cadet Programme at Tawang

TAWANG- The District Police Tawang Conducted its first Student Police Cadet Programme at Government Secondary School Seru. District Police Tawang has selected Three Secondary School ie Govt Town Secondary,Govt Bomba Secondary and Govt Secondary School Seru for the Programme informed Circle Inspector Kesang Norbu.

Speaking to the students of Secondary Classes Kesang Norbu said through this programme the students will be made aware of Social Policing and shall make them Law abiding Citizens, it will also create a friendly relation between Police organization and common public.

The students will be motivated and made aware towards their social responsibility. He also gave information on Safety of Women and Children traffic safety rules, COTPA, POCSO, Drug abuse, Good Touch and Bad touch.

Later the Girl Students were given Basic training on Self Defense under Rani Laxmibhai Atma Raksha Prashikshan by Shri Sangey Tsering a trained martial art expert (Black Belt 1st Dan) of Tawang Police.

The other Officers like HDO, Asst. Station Superintendent (Transport), RO and DPC(ISSE) also gave motivational talks to the Students.

Earlier the group of Officers visited and attended morning assembly at Secondary School Bomba with ZPM Tawang Tsering Dorjee and DDSE Tawang.

Here at Secondary School Bomba DDSE Tawang,CI(Police) and HDO gave motivational speech and information on ban on Single use plastic etc.