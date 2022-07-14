Arunachal: Chess Olympiad torch relay reaches Namsai

NAMSAI- The historic 44th Chess Olympiad torch relay reached Namsai district on Thursday with grandmaster Mitrabha Guha as the torch bearer.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein with District Administration, and executive members of the Arunachal Pradesh Chess Association extended a warm reception to the torch rally at Namsai this morning.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein received the torch from grandmaster Mitrabha Guha formally and handed it over again for onward journey.

The torch rally will cover 75 cities across the country and Namsai is the second place after Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh to receive the Olympiad torch.

Elated Mein in his speech said that he is very happy to be part of the first Chess Olympiad game which is being organized in Namsai District for the very first time.

Mein said Chess game first originated from India during ancient time and India has produced many world champions. Vishwanathan Anand is the first grandmaster from India in the year 1988 and a five time world-chess champion.

He added that Chess is a disciplined mind game which is beneficial for development of reasoning and analytical abilities in children.

He said Chess can help young kids to stay away from the evils of drug addiction, mobile game addiction, alcoholism, etc. and added that, Chess can contribute in nation building by producing disciplined citizens in society.

He lauded the efforts of Arunachal Pradesh Chess Association in promoting the Chess in the state.

Mein said he believes that State will also produce renown players in Chess as there is no dearth of talent in our state.

He also said that it is also a great moment for India as we got the privilege to host 44th Chess Olympiad 2022, a mega event for the first time which is going to be held in Mahabalipuram, Chennai from 28th July to 10th August 2022.

Later, Grandmaster Mitrabha Guha played chess with the chess players of the state including students of various schools during the event.

It can be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the historic torch relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad on June 19 at Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi. FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich handed over the torch to the Prime Minister, who in turn handed it over to Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand. This torch will be taken to 75 cities in a span of 40 days before the final culmination at Mahabalipuram near Chennai.