Arunachal: CoSAAP, ATA condemned the physical attack on Presiding Officer at Tayang Mara Polling Station

ITANAGAR- The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP), the apex employees’ organization and Arunachal Teachers’ Association (ATA) of the state in a joint meeting held on 14th July/ 2022 has strongly condemned the physical attack on Tadar Tachung, BEO, Kurung Kumey in line of duty while conducting Panchayati Raj bye election as Presiding Officer at Tayang Mara Polling Station, Kurung Kumey on 12th July’2022.

The house seriously viewed the repeated attack on Govt. Employees on duties. The house has strongly appealed the concerned authority or the law executing agency to deliver befitting justice to the victim by fast tracking the case and awarding severest exemplary punishment to the assailants as per the law of the land.

Further, the house was of the earnest view that the GoAP should soon come up with required modalities or act pertaining to protecting its’ employees from all such intimidating situation regularly faced in line of duties.