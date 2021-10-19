After Kerala, Heavy rains hit Uttarakhand, 34 die

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI- At least 34 people are dead as heavy rainfall battered Uttarakhand after Kerala for a third straight day today. The lives of many more who may be trapped under debris and in flooded areas.

The rains have led to scenes of chaos and disaster across the hilly state, with scary visuals emerging of roads and buildings flooded and submerged, bridges destroyed and rivers overflowing.

Picturesque Nainital was cut off after all three access roads were blocked by landslides. Roads to Kaladhungi, Haldwani and Bhawali have also been closed by debris from landslides, ANI reported.

Apart from the state and national disaster response forces, the Army has also been called to action, with three Army helicopters set to join rescue and relief efforts.

The iconic Nainital lake has overflowed after more than 500mm of rain in 24 hours meant water levels surged to a record high.

Visuals from ANI this morning showed water rushing into nearby houses and streets. The famous Mall Road and Naina Devi temple have been flooded, and a hostel was damaged by landslides.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Nainital Lake overflows and floods the streets in Nainital & enters building and houses here. The region is receiving incessant heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/G2TLfNqo21 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

“Prime Minister and Home Minister have been briefed on the situation. Houses, bridges etc. have been damaged. Three (Army) helicopters to be deployed for rescue operations,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was quoted by news agency ANI.

“So far 34 people have died and five are missing. Rs 4 lakh compensation will be given to the families of the deceased. Those who lost their houses will be given Rs 1.9 lakh. All possible help to be extended to those who lost their livestock,” he said.

The Chief Minister who, conducted an aerial survey, also told reporters damage had been done to farmers’ crops and fields.

A cloudburst over the village of Ramgarh in Nainital this morning injured some people.