Woman taken to hospital on cot tied to bike in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

The chief medical and health officer (CMHO) of Dewas district on Monday ordered a probe.

October 20, 2021
Woman taken to hospital on cot tied to bike in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh
INDORE-  A video of a woman being carried to hospital in Dewas of Madhya Pradesh on a cot tied to a bike went viral.  It is being alleged that the 19-year-old patient was brought to hospital on the bike due to non-availability of ambulance.

The chief medical and health officer (CMHO) of Dewas district on Monday ordered a probe. The patient has a urinary catheter for which she visits hospital once a month for replacement to avoid infection.

According to reports, Ashok Thakre, who shot the video said that ” on Saturday, Kailash, a resident of Mirzapur village, brought her daughter, Yogita, on a cot tied behind his bike. Surprisingly, when he returned then also the hospital did not arrange for an ambulance” .

Meanwhile Denying the allegations about non availability of government-run ‘108 Ambulances’ in the district, Dewas CMHO Dr MP Sharma said to the media, “ The patient was paralytic and  has a urinary catheter for which she visits  Khaegaon once a month for replacement to avoid infection.The patient used to travel to the hospital in 108 Ambulance Service,” he claimed, adding, that the probe will find out reasons why the patient’s family members brought her by making the alternate arrangements.

October 20, 2021
