Arunachal is a goldmine for adventure tourism: Anshu Jamsenpa

BOMDILA- 5 Day Adventure Tourism Workshop under the aegis of India Tourism Guwahati, Ministry of Tourism Govt of India concluded today at Bomdila. 6 resource persons including 4 adventure tourism experts conducted the workshop over a period of 5 days. 42 participants attended the workshop and 22 selected trainees attended 2 days outdoor adventure training at Chander 9420 ft.

During the inaugural key note address Padmashree Dr Anshu Jamsenpa stated that Arunachal is a goldmine for adventure tourism. To harness its full potential, Arunachal Government should immediately formulate adventure tourism & adventure sports policy. She added that the topography and climate of the region is well suited for activities like camping, trekking, mountaineering, cycling, river rafting, para-gliding, etc. She also emphasised on building up a tourism work force among the youth who should be well trained, knowledgeable and passionate about tourism.

Everester Nima Lama dwelt on length about the proper maintenance of adventure equipment and safe upkeep of gears which is the lifeline of an adventurer. His live demonstration of tent pitching was followed by practical hands on training by the participants.

Resource person Hemen Bora, an adventure organiser who is based out of Guwahati stated that Arunachal has a fragile eco-system. It is known as one of the hotspots of bio-diversity in India. Instead of following the conventional idea of tourism i.e. mass tourism, he advocated promotion of Arunachal as a destination for the discerning traveller; visitors who will appreciate the distinct fauna & flora of the state.

Ace photographer Moge Riba taught the trainees the nitty gritty of photography from the tourism perspective. Drone pilot Ashan Karchung Sangchajo attracted the young trainee students with his skilful live coverage of adventure training in spite of inclement weather.

Ms Jolly Saikia resource person stated that the field of Adventure Tourism is a collective of opportunities and pool of knowledge to dive into. Conducting workshops in this sector for the young minds is a brilliant way of exposure towards future career options in the same. It was wonderful to witness interactions amongst experienced professionals and potential future ambassadors of the industry.

It was an excellent way of sharing professional wisdom from different work profiles to the trainees. She added that the future of responsible tourism and travel seems promising in the hands of committed and compassionate organizers like Tsering Wange and Dr Anshu Jamsenpa. Their multiple roles as teachers, guides and mentors into the life and on-field requirements of this sector, is a treasure trove of infinite knowledge and guidance for upcoming generations to access.