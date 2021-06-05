Dr Pinom Ering’s selection as Assistant Prof at IIT Bombay is a pride for Adis: ABKWW

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng)- Dr Pinom Ering who has been selected as an Assistant Professor at one of the most prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay is a pride of Adis in general and Adi Baane Kebang Women Wing in particular, quoted Olen Megu Damin, President, ABKWW in a statement on Saturday. Megu said Dr. Pinom is the first woman from Arunachal to be teaching at the prestigious institution.

While extending the congratulatory message to Pinom who is in Mumbai right now and her proud parents here at Pasighat, ABKWW President said the success of Dr. Pinom has made the entire Adis proud. “Parents of Dr. Pinom deserves much appreciation besides the hardwork and dedication of Pinom herself.

Other youths, especially the girls need to get motivated from her success story and make our Adis more proud. As a mother and as a woman we are very proud of Dr. Pinom Ering’s success has made the entire Arunachal Pradesh proud too”, added Olen Megu Damin.

Hailing from here at Pasighat, Dr. Pinom is the daughter of Dr.Tapi Ering and Omem Ering. She did her early schooling from G.T.C Pasighat and then D. Ering Memorial Govt. Hr. Secondary School then went on to study B.Tech at the NERIST, and later did post graduation in civil engineering from Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore.