Arunachal: RGU celebrates World Environment Day

GUWAHATI- Every year, June 5th is celebrated as World Environment Day. To celebrate the day, Department of Botany, Rajiv Gandhi University organized a National Webinar on World Environment Day 2021. More than 250 participants, including scientists, academicians, ecologists, research scholars and students attended the webinar.

Prof Sumpam Tangjang, Dean, Faculty of Science, welcomed all the dignitaries and participants to the webinar. Inaugurating the webinar, Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice-Chancellor of RGU thanked the organizers for the event and stressed that we become wiser and conservative to achieve sustainable development.

He also encouraged all to create awareness of environment issues and look for solutions. Pro VC, Prof. Amitava Mitra, spoke on the importance of plants and creating awareness about depleting environment to the public. Registrar, Dr. NT Rikam, stressed on maintaining a balance with nature to make the world a livable place for future generations. Head, Department of Botany, Prof. RK Singh spoke about the importance of incorporating agents of ecosystem services during afforestation.

In the technical session, respected Padma Shri, Shri Jadav Payeng shared his journey as the forest man of India and also emphasized on the importance of incorporating environmental studies in primary schools, impart practical skills and knowledge impartation in local languages. The second speaker, Shri Y Nuklu Phom, Winner, Whitley Award 2021 emphasized how depleting environment is the biggest threat for our generation.

He also spoke on his efforts and experiences in restoring ecosystem and conservation of Amur Falcons. The third speaker, Dr Ayyanadar Arunachalam, Director, ICAR-Central agroforestry Research Institute spoke at length on ecosystem restoration and accentuated on planting more trees, restoring rivers, restoring the sea grass and reviving our past and obey the nature. He also highlighted the potential for Arunachal Pradesh to become model state for ecosystem restoration.

Dr David Pertin, Joint Registrar (Academic and Conferences) remarked that we all should join the UN crusade towards protection of environment with diligence and earnest.

Dr Hui Tag, Associate Prof of the department gave the concluding remarks. The event came to an end with a hearty vote of thanks from the Convenor of the webinar, Dr Heikham Evelin of Department of Botany, RGU.