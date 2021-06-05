Arunachal: Ninong Ering writes letter to Amit Shah requesting Inclusion of North East India in CBSE

PASIGHAT- Ninong Ering, MLA pasighat , wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shaha and Education Minister R P Nishank requesting them for Inclusion of North East India in CBSE and other State Boards Education System.

In His latter Ering wrote ” inclusion of North East India in CBSE and other State Boards the one step can lead to elimination of frequent cases of racial discrimination against us, the world needs to know about us and learn about our History, Geography Culture and other aspects”.

Wrote to @HMOIndia @AmitShah Ji & @DrRPNishank Ji on Inclusion of North East India in CBSE and other state boards education system. This one step can lead to elimination of frequent cases of racial discrimination against us. @ncert @cbseindia29#NortheastMatters #AchapterforNE pic.twitter.com/pXeTFxBkxn — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) June 5, 2021

Ering inform them about yesterday’s Twitter Storm and the demanded inclusion of North East India curriculum in NCERT and other Educational Boards like ICSE and Slate Boards by using trends like #NorthEast Matters and #AchapterforNE.

These demands are on the line of key recommendations made by Bezbaruah Committee Report and also a Private member bill introduced by me in 2017 for the compulsory teaching of North East Syllabus, Ering further wrote in letters.